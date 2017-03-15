RSSChannel

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-5

The most preferred shows of the month have also been tallied courtesy of NewType, with one seemingly indomitable MMORPG anime refusing to budge from the top of the list despite the attempts of the latest entry in the Gundam series…

The ranking:


1. Sword Art Online

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-1

2. Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-2

3. Youjo Senki

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-3

4. Konosuba

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-4

5. Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-5

6. Space Battleship Yamato 2202

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-6

7. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-7

8. Kemono Friends

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-8

9. Kimi no Na wa

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-9

10. Little Witch Academia

Top10-Anime-NewType-April-2017-10



