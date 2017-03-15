Top 10 Anime of April 2017, According to NewType
- Tags: Kimi no Na wa, NewType, Rankings, Sword Art Online, Tekketsu no Orphans, Youjo Senki
The most preferred shows of the month have also been tallied courtesy of NewType, with one seemingly indomitable MMORPG anime refusing to budge from the top of the list despite the attempts of the latest entry in the Gundam series…
2. Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans
3. Youjo Senki
4. Konosuba
5. Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works
6. Space Battleship Yamato 2202
7. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon