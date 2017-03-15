Monster Hunter XX × Hunter x Hunter
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 15, 2017 07:17 JST
- Tags: 3DS, Capcom, DLC, Hunter x Hunter, Monster Hunter, Nintendo, OP, Trailer
Yet another collaboration has been unveiled for the unreleased Monster Hunter XX, this time featuring the often delayed Hunter x Hunter series and not being so remiss as to not include Gon’s ridiculous hair, which likely would have been a disappointment if it didn’t make an appearance.
The Hunter x Hunter collaboration items:
The OP for Monster Hunter XX was also released online:
Monster Hunter fans can expect to go broke once Monster Hunter XX launches for the 3DS on March 18th.