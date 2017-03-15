RSSChannel

Monster Hunter XX × Hunter x Hunter

MonsterHunterXX-HunterxHunter-DLC-1

MonsterHunterXX-HunterxHunter-DLC-2

MonsterHunterXX-HunterxHunter-DLC-3

Yet another collaboration has been unveiled for the unreleased Monster Hunter XX, this time featuring the often delayed Hunter x Hunter series and not being so remiss as to not include Gon’s ridiculous hair, which likely would have been a disappointment if it didn’t make an appearance.

The Hunter x Hunter collaboration items:

The OP for Monster Hunter XX was also released online:

Monster Hunter fans can expect to go broke once Monster Hunter XX launches for the 3DS on March 18th.



