The first episode of Kemono Friends has managed to accrue over 3 million views in 2 months on NicoNico Douga, an astounding feat for a crude CG anime and looking likely to become the most watched first episode of any TV anime in the history of NND.

The video supposedly garnered 1 million of its views in the first month, with anime fans soon catching on to the show’s many redeeming qualities as its 2nd month accumulated another 2 million views – the far more conventionally appealing Shingeki no Kyojin and Gakkou Gurashi being the only other shows whose first episodes generated over 3 million views.

Those who have yet to watch the absurdly acclaimed series can watch it now on Niconico Douga (though western barbarians are denied this honor, sadly).