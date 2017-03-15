IdolMaster Million Live! Celebrates 4th Anniversary

IdolMaster Million Live! – one of IdolMaster‘s numerous smartphone iterations – has released a special animated video in honor of its 4th anniversary, bound to be the last likable IdolMaster animation before the dreaded arrival of the IdolMaster: Side M anime.

The 9-minute animation that was available within the game, which also boasts the original 765 idols to remind fans of the series that they have yet to be forgotten (unlike the original Love Live heroines):

Yet another IdolMaster smartphone game was also announced entitled “IdolMaster Million Live! Theater Days”, which will launch sometime this year: