IdolMaster Million Live! Celebrates 4th Anniversary

IdolMasterMillionLive-4th-Anniversary-Animation-1

IdolMasterMillionLive-4th-Anniversary-Animation-2

IdolMasterMillionLive-4th-Anniversary-Animation-3

IdolMaster Million Live! – one of IdolMaster‘s numerous smartphone iterations – has released a special animated video in honor of its 4th anniversary, bound to be the last likable IdolMaster animation before the dreaded arrival of the IdolMaster: Side M anime.

The 9-minute animation that was available within the game, which also boasts the original 765 idols to remind fans of the series that they have yet to be forgotten (unlike the original Love Live heroines):

Yet another IdolMaster smartphone game was also announced entitled “IdolMaster Million Live! Theater Days”, which will launch sometime this year:



    1 Comment
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    04:12 15/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder, if they have the time to make a male version of Idolmaster, why don't they make a new season? Maybe, it has something to do with the series being literally done, but still, Love Live is getting close to being as long. Maybe one day there will be even a Love Live movie hehehe.

