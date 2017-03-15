RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


DeadorAlive5LastRound-GuiltyGear-BlazBlue-DLC-1

DeadorAlive5LastRound-GuiltyGear-BlazBlue-DLC-2

DeadorAlive5LastRound-GuiltyGear-BlazBlue-DLC-3

The Dead or Alive franchise has once again been relentless when it comes to paid DLC collaborations, with other famous fighting games managing to get a piece of the pie as the revered BlazBlue and Guilty Gear are offering costumes for Dead or Alive 5: Last Round‘s characters to wear, with only the game’s women seemingly getting outfits for obvious reasons…

The usual PV showing the costumes in use:

The costumes are available now along with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    C75 Anime Previews
    Megurine Luka’s Double Lariat
    60% of Japanese Men “Like Girls Young as Possible”
    Evangelion DVD vs TV: TV Re-Remastered?
    Tainaka Ritsu Cosplay Drums Hard
    Goddess of Twitter: “LVL21 DD OL!”
    Kasugano Sora Bunny Girl Cosplay Absolutely Admirable
    Miku has a Problem…


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments