The Dead or Alive franchise has once again been relentless when it comes to paid DLC collaborations, with other famous fighting games managing to get a piece of the pie as the revered BlazBlue and Guilty Gear are offering costumes for Dead or Alive 5: Last Round‘s characters to wear, with only the game’s women seemingly getting outfits for obvious reasons…

The usual PV showing the costumes in use:

The costumes are available now along with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round for PS4, Xbox One and PC.