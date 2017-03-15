RSSChannel

Breath of the Wild Making-of Series Surfaces

Those who have been enjoying the new open-world Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can now learn more about how its development went with this 3-part series, which provides intricate details regarding its beginning, story, characters and “open-air” concept – all of which have apparently been deemed “perfect” by many, as indicated by the mob-like actions of fans in response to criticism.

The informative 3-part series:

The breath of fresh air that is Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be purchased now for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch.



    Game's shit. You spend 5 hours solving puzzles and killing monsters chasing after the memory of one mid-tier waifu and at the end you discover she's been dead for thousands of years. D+, avoid at all costs, fish girl is best girl.

