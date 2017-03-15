Boku Dake ga Inai Machi Gets Netflix Live Action
The next beloved anime series to be converted into a live action TV drama (that will almost inevitably fail due to the low success rate of live action projects and be reviled forever) by the notorious Netflix has been revealed to be none other than Boku Dake ga Inai Machi, which may possibly have a chance at succeeding due to the show’s scant need for special effects and its un-whitewashed cast.
The live action series will stream on Netflix in over 190 countries and is currently being shot in Hokkaido – some of the show’s actors:
Reo Uchikawa as Satoru Fujinuma (child)
Mio Yuki as Airi Katagiri
Rinka Kakihara as Kayo Hinazuki
Shigeyuki Totsugi as Gaku Yashiro
Yuki Furukawa as Satoru Fujinuma (adult)
Tomoka Kurotani as Sachiko Fujinuma
Noriko Eguchi as Akemi Hinazuki
Jin Shirasu as Kenya Kobayashi
Hidekazu Mishima as Sawada
The live action TV drama is slated to debut this winter.