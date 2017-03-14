Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, April 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 14, 2017 20:01 JST
- Tags: Bakemonogatari, Fate/stay night, NewType, Rankings, Sword Art Online, Youjo Senki
NewType has once again revealed the most popular characters of the month, with the winter season’s currently airing shows doing little to shake the most popular franchises from the top of the list.
1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
2. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari)
3. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
5. Archer (Fate/stay night)
7. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
8. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
9. Char Aznable (Gundam: The Origin)
10. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)
1. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
2. Saber (Fate/stay night)
3. Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)
4. Shinobu (Monogatari)
5. Rin Tosaka (Fate/stay night)
7. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)
8. Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order: First Order)
9. Miyuki Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
10. Serval (Kemono Friends)
Dont they get tired of making lists with mostly the same outcome. I guess the SAO hype got revived by the movie
obligatory shit list cause sword art line is number one