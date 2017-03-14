NewType has once again revealed the most popular characters of the month, with the winter season’s currently airing shows doing little to shake the most popular franchises from the top of the list.

The male ranking:



1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

2. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari)

3. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

5. Archer (Fate/stay night)

6. Kazuma (KonoSuba)

7. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

8. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

9. Char Aznable (Gundam: The Origin)

10. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

The female ranking:



1. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

2. Saber (Fate/stay night)

3. Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)

4. Shinobu (Monogatari)

5. Rin Tosaka (Fate/stay night)

6. Rem (Re:Zero)

7. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)

8. Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order: First Order)

9. Miyuki Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

10. Serval (Kemono Friends)