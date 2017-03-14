Hardcore Neptunia fans will soon be able to cuddle their beloved Nep Nep in person as the recently announced “Megadimension Neptunia VIIR” (short for Megadimension Neptunia Victory II Realize) will be compatible with the PS4 VR headset, bound to have the encuckened gaming media poised to once again pounce on the disturbingly sexualized series…

The title will revolve around players interacting with the girls of the Neptunia series whilst “getting to know them better”, a concept similar to that of the much hyped Summer Lesson.

The game’s first and unfortunately very brief trailer, as revealed during the stage event at Dengeki Game Festival 2017:

Those somehow not enthused by the VR evolution of this divine franchise can rest easy knowing that the game can still be played without it – Megadimension Neptunia VIIR will launch this summer for the PS4.