Macross Frontier’s Sheryl Nome Returns

MacrossF-SherylNome-Returns-1

MacrossF-SherylNome-Returns-2

MacrossF-SherylNome-Returns-3

Long-time fans of the Macross series may be delighted to find out that Macross Frontier’s beloved idol Sheryl Nome will be returning, which is but one perk of the franchise’s 35th anniversary but possibly serving as the most impactful considering her rampant popularity.

Sheryl Nome’s music video for her new song “Gooorgeous”, which was showcased on two street-side screens in Akihabara:

A myriad of other projects have been planned for the franchise’s anniversary, such as a virtual reality event, concerts, a new anime slated for 2018 and more.



