Anime-Inspired Dishes Grace Anime Japan 2017

The nearly imminent Anime Japan 2017 will be overflowing with a variety of anime-inspired dishes for attendees to enjoy, allowing them to “dine in style” as they go about the event learning of all the new upcoming shows and possibly convincing them to spend even more money.

Some of the wondrous meals that will be present and the anime they originate from – the dishes were selected by voters in a questionnaire:

Bonus posters and stickers:

Anime Japan 2017 will begin on March 23rd and continue until March 26th.