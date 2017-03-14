RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


Anime-Inspired Dishes Grace Anime Japan 2017

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-1

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-2

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-6

The nearly imminent Anime Japan 2017 will be overflowing with a variety of anime-inspired dishes for attendees to enjoy, allowing them to “dine in style” as they go about the event learning of all the new upcoming shows and possibly convincing them to spend even more money.

Some of the wondrous meals that will be present and the anime they originate from – the dishes were selected by voters in a questionnaire:

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-1

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-2

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-3

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-4

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-7

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-6

Bonus posters and stickers:

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-8

Anime-Dishes-AnimeJapan2017-9

Anime Japan 2017 will begin on March 23rd and continue until March 26th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    “Japan Forces Poor Countries to Translate Hentai Child Porn”
    Pervert Training SODding Sexy
    Non Non Biyori Repeat “Still Overwhelmingly Cute!”
    Prisma Illya 3rei Kisses Deep
    Tokyo Game Show 2011 Sexy Cosplay Spectacular
    Karanak – The Russian Tony?
    Ravenous Aisaka Taiga Cosplay
    Mio Akiyama Hentai Sex Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments