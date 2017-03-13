Top 10 Most Traumatizing Video Game Monsters
A classic monster from a beloved series has won the top spot of this “most traumatizing monster in video games” ranking, with a portion of the list unsurprisingly being comprised of various abominations from one particular survival horror series.
1. Zombie (Resident Evil)
2. Nemesis (Resident Evil 3)
3. Ao Oni (Ao Oni)
4. Ghosts (Fatal Frame)
5. Scissorman (Clock Tower)
6 (tie). Malboro (Final Fantasy)
6 (tie). Phantos (Super Mario Bros. 2)
8 (tie). Tyrant (Resident Evil)
8 (tie). Watchers (Drakengard)
10. Dead Man (Siren)