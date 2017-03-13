Top 10 Most Traumatizing Video Game Monsters

A classic monster from a beloved series has won the top spot of this “most traumatizing monster in video games” ranking, with a portion of the list unsurprisingly being comprised of various abominations from one particular survival horror series.

The ranking:



1. Zombie (Resident Evil)

2. Nemesis (Resident Evil 3)

3. Ao Oni (Ao Oni)

4. Ghosts (Fatal Frame)

5. Scissorman (Clock Tower)

6 (tie). Malboro (Final Fantasy)

6 (tie). Phantos (Super Mario Bros. 2)

8 (tie). Tyrant (Resident Evil)

8 (tie). Watchers (Drakengard)

10. Dead Man (Siren)