Top 10 Most Traumatizing Video Game Monsters

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-6

A classic monster from a beloved series has won the top spot of this “most traumatizing monster in video games” ranking, with a portion of the list unsurprisingly being comprised of various abominations from one particular survival horror series.

The ranking:


1. Zombie (Resident Evil)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-1

2. Nemesis (Resident Evil 3)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-2

3. Ao Oni (Ao Oni)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-3

4. Ghosts (Fatal Frame)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-4

5. Scissorman (Clock Tower)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-5

6 (tie). Malboro (Final Fantasy)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-6

6 (tie). Phantos (Super Mario Bros. 2)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-7

8 (tie). Tyrant (Resident Evil)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-8

8 (tie). Watchers (Drakengard)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-9

10. Dead Man (Siren)

Top10-Most-Traumatic-Video-Game-Monsters-10



