Osomatsu-san Season 2 Probably Soon

HashimotoNyaa-CatKeyholeLingerie-by-Rubyaano-Ducl323

What some are describing to be an accidental leak has revealed that a 2nd season might be in the works for the retro revival that is Osomatsu-san, which many have been considering an inevitable occurrence due to its wild popularity.

The news was accidentally unleashed by online store Rakuten, whose listing for the Osomatsu-san Kobanashi Atsume BD also had an “announcement of a 2nd season” listed as one of the items contained in the bundle (though it seems they have since omitted this supposed leak):

Osomatsusan-Season2-Leak

While no official confirmation has been made regarding a 2nd season, the anime’s surplus of devoted fans can only hope…



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:51 13/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can't wait to watch this!

