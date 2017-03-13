Gumi Beach Ero-MMD “Rather Unexpected”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Mar 13, 2017 17:18 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Beach, Fetish, Image Gallery, MikuMikuDance, Mizugi, Oppai, Vocaloid
Amorous animators have sullied yet another “pure” MMD video, this time transforming an innocent beach venture into a rapacious netorare event as the lovable Gumi is once again the subject of this torment – and no doubt generating more hatred from those that utterly despise the netorare genre.
The bastardized beach MMD animation: