Demi-chan wa Kataritai Headed The Right Way
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 13, 2017 05:57 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Comedy, Demi-chan wa Kataritai, Image Gallery, Moe, Monster Girls
Dullahan-girl Machi of Demi-chan wa Kataritai has gotten her own episode, with the cute girl’s disembodied head naturally becoming the center of another slew of jokes whilst no doubt having more perverted watchers wondering about all the intriguing things she could get up to…
Omake:
There is some serious foreshadowing going on in the last episode. The teacher that is interested in demis and is friendly with them is going to get chastised by the vice principle. Not only that but he is going to face the threat of being fired for being to close to his demi female students.
This needs a season 2.
Yesssss!