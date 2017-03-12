RSSChannel

Overlord Anime 2nd Season Apparently Due

Albedo-Oppai-Touch-by-Goban

A 2nd season of slow-paced battle anime Overlord has been rumored to be in the works, sure to provide more fantasy world bloodshed and drama and bound to be highly appreciated by those yet to tire of the “MMORPG becomes reality” concept.

Those who attended screenings of the 2nd Overlord compilation film were treated to the announcement at the end of the movie, with numerous tweets from various individuals emerging to declare this fact – a method of announcement that has apparently become all too common recently

Details regarding what the season will cover or when it will even air (or if the announcement is true at all) are naturally non-existent at this point in time.



