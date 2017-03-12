RSSChannel

Monster Hunter XX Nets Even More Collaborations

MonsterHunterXX-Collab-DLC-Videos-1

MonsterHunterXX-Collab-DLC-Videos-2

MonsterHunterXX-Collab-DLC-Videos-3

A slew of trailers have been let loose onto the internet showcasing all the special DLC collaborations planned for Monster Hunter XX (despite it not even being released yet); however, some have noticed that a few of the collaborations seem a bit familiar…

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC:

The Strider DLC:

The Garo DLC:

The Okami DLC:

A new trailer for the title was also unveiled:

An assortment of TV CMs:

Players can once again go on the hunt for oversized beasts when Monster Hunter XX launches for the 3DS on March 18th.



