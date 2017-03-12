Monster Hunter XX Nets Even More Collaborations
- Date: Mar 12, 2017 04:08 JST
A slew of trailers have been let loose onto the internet showcasing all the special DLC collaborations planned for Monster Hunter XX (despite it not even being released yet); however, some have noticed that a few of the collaborations seem a bit familiar…
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC:
The Strider DLC:
The Garo DLC:
The Okami DLC:
A new trailer for the title was also unveiled:
An assortment of TV CMs:
Players can once again go on the hunt for oversized beasts when Monster Hunter XX launches for the 3DS on March 18th.