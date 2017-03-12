Hozuki no Reitetsu Season 2 Due

Supernatural dark comedy Hozuki no Reitetsu will be making its return to hell as a 2nd season has been officially announced, an event that fans have been eagerly awaiting and certain to please all those who have yet to tire of Japan’s infernal mythology.

The announcement was made by way of the anime’s official website; an OAD for the series is also slated for release on March 23rd and will be animated by Studio Deen as opposed to Wit Studio, which some are surmising might apply to the 2nd season as well – the PV for the OAD:

In true announcement fashion, nothing has been mentioned in regards to what the new season will cover, though it has been stated that the 2nd season will debut sometime in October.