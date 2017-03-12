Gintama Live Action Actors: “Seasons Greetings”

Some of the actors for Gintama‘s upcoming live action film have starred in a short “seasons greeting” video for the advent of spring, attempting to spread joy throughout the land by brandishing Gintama’s heartfelt spirit, which some may find to not have the same kind of luster that the beloved anime would have had…

The video, filled to the brim with singing and dancing:

The Gintama live action film will be subjected to otaku’s inevitable criticisms on July 14th.