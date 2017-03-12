RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Looking Glass


FinalFantasy-30thAnniversary-Video-1

FinalFantasy-30thAnniversary-Video-2

FinalFantasy-30thAnniversary-Video-3

What some may describe to be the epitome of RPGs, the beloved Final Fantasy has obtained a special video chronicling the franchise’s various titles (the main ones anyway) throughout its 30 years of existence, bound to instill shock among some fans at how old they have become.

The brief 3-minute celebratory video:

Despite celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary back in January with a special event, brand manager Shinji Hashimoto has stated that more “surprises” are slated to arrive throughout the entire year.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:28 12/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    says the one who doesn't know who mateus is

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Yoshika Figma (Wish Version)
    Musaigen no Phantom World Relentlessly Cute
    Shogakukan Bans Fan Art
    Saki DVD 2 Decensored
    3D Tan Lines Ero Gallery
    Frilly Gokou Ruri Cosplay by Little Neko Azusa
    Comiket 90 Day 1 Cosplay Daringly Delightful
    Petanko Ero Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments