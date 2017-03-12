What some may describe to be the epitome of RPGs, the beloved Final Fantasy has obtained a special video chronicling the franchise’s various titles (the main ones anyway) throughout its 30 years of existence, bound to instill shock among some fans at how old they have become.

The brief 3-minute celebratory video:

Despite celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary back in January with a special event, brand manager Shinji Hashimoto has stated that more “surprises” are slated to arrive throughout the entire year.