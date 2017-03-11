The long awaited return of one long-running series has managed to snag the top spot of this ranking consisting of the winter anime that voters believe to be most compelling, effortlessly swatting aside some of this season’s favorites and demonstrating the strength of its fanbase.

The ranking:



1. Gintama

2. Minami Kamakura Koukou Joshi Jitensha-bu

3. KonoSuba 2

4. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

5. Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Fujouou-hen

6. Kuzu no Honkai

7. Youjo Senki

8. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

9. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

10. Kemono Friends