The long awaited return of one long-running series has managed to snag the top spot of this ranking consisting of the winter anime that voters believe to be most compelling, effortlessly swatting aside some of this season’s favorites and demonstrating the strength of its fanbase.

The ranking:


1. Gintama

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-1

2. Minami Kamakura Koukou Joshi Jitensha-bu

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-2

3. KonoSuba 2

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-3

4. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-4

5. Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Fujouou-hen

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-5

6. Kuzu no Honkai

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-6

7. Youjo Senki

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-7

8. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-8

9. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-9

10. Kemono Friends

Top10-Compelling-Late-Night-Anime-Winter-2017-10



