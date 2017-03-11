Top 10 Best Late Night Winter Anime of 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 11, 2017 08:46 JST
- Tags: Blue Exorcist, Gintama, Rankings, Subarashii Sekai, Winter, Yowamushi Pedal
The long awaited return of one long-running series has managed to snag the top spot of this ranking consisting of the winter anime that voters believe to be most compelling, effortlessly swatting aside some of this season’s favorites and demonstrating the strength of its fanbase.
1. Gintama
2. Minami Kamakura Koukou Joshi Jitensha-bu
3. KonoSuba 2
4. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation
5. Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Fujouou-hen
7. Youjo Senki
8. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon
10. Kemono Friends