Famitsu have revealed the interview they had with Tetsuya Nomura during his visit to “Magic 2017” in Europe last month, exposing some intriguing information about the Final Fantasy VII remake, which keen fans will no doubt find long overdue… even if it is merely the highly innovative decision to turn the title into a stealth cover shooter.

As implied with the previously released screenshots, players will now be able to duck behind cover during battle as well as to hide from patrolling troops, adding stealth elements to the game now that battles take place in real-time as opposed to random encounters.

In regards to the gun-armed Barret, Nomura revealed that – in addition to also being able to use cover – he will able to do things “characteristic to that of gunners”; with the vague statement unfortunately leaving fans to theory-craft the possibilities.

Nomura has said that players will also be able to switch between characters and will want to do so depending on the situation, such as swapping to Barret in order to hit unreachable enemies; Nomura also mentioned that the game’s first boss battle will likely be more cataclysmic in scale, as the Guard Scorpion has been given more tools in its arsenal.

The environment and objects will also unsurprisingly be destructible and allow for added depth in battles, with parts of enemies able to be destroyed (such as the aforementioned Guard Scorpion’s legs).

When Famitsu brought up the subject of the ATB gauge and what seems to be the name of a skill on one of the screenshots, Nomura stated that those mechanics would be revealed later on – however, he did mention that the “materia” command represents the materia players have equipped that can be used during battle.

The entire interview (which includes details regarding Kingdom Hearts III and more) is available online now.