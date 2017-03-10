RSSChannel

Samuel L. Jackson “Loves Hentai!”

SamuelLJackson-FireEmblem-Avengers-by-Anonymous

Western celebrity Samuel L. Jackson has recently participated in a video where he answers auto-complete questions that come up when his name is entered into Google, with the established actor revealing not only his passion for anime but hentai as well; which some are hoping is of the non-loli variety for the actor’s sake…

The humorous video:

Some may yet find themselves learning things about the western actor that they never wished to know…



