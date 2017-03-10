Samuel L. Jackson “Loves Hentai!”
- Date: Mar 10, 2017 05:53 JST
Western celebrity Samuel L. Jackson has recently participated in a video where he answers auto-complete questions that come up when his name is entered into Google, with the established actor revealing not only his passion for anime but hentai as well; which some are hoping is of the non-loli variety for the actor’s sake…
The humorous video:
Some may yet find themselves learning things about the western actor that they never wished to know…
Great dude!
Only thing of import about this man is that he promised to move to Canada. Phat liar.