Quake Champions “Going The Dota Route”

Upcoming western FPS Quake Champions has seen even the Quake franchise succumbing to Dota’s “unique playable hero” route of game design, offering up a trailer featuring one of its champions and what all she can do – though many are doubting that the game will be able to compete with the might of Overwatch.

The trailer for “Nyx”, which reveals that heroes in the FPS may not be as complicated in comparison to other games (and nor as delicious):

A release date has yet to be announced, but a demo will be available at PAX East in Boston from March 10th to March 12th.