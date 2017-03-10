Fabulous Hatsune Miku V4X Figure

Vocaloid overlord Hatsune Miku (of the V4X variety) has once again descended upon the 3D world by way of this Good Smile Company figure, sure to be highly coveted by thousands the world over; those aching to claim this extravagant Miku figurine as a part of their paraphernalia will unfortunately have to wait until January 2018 though…

Hatsune Miku V4X can be pre-ordered now.