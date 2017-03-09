RSSChannel

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2 Interview Emerges

The immense anticipation built up by fans for the nearly imminent 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin has caused the emergence of an interview with series director Tetsuro Araki, bombarding viewers with the newly appointed chief director’s tales of producing the first widely lauded season which will no doubt be underappreciated by greedy consumers.

The informative interview, which thankfully also has English subtitles:

The 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin will be unleashed upon the world sometime this spring.



    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    06:28 09/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well yes, this series warrants a second season, despite those huge monsters being a little silly.

