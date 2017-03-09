Square Enix have depressingly passed up a myriad of memorable Final Fantasy characters to instead select Mateus as the newest upcoming fighter arriving to Dissidia Final Fantasy, an emperor from Final Fantasy II that likely not even the most hardcore Final Fantasy fan will recollect (although his fujoshi-friendly demeanor looks likely to win over new subjects).

The official trailer for Mateus, revealed during a NicoNico livestream:

Mateus will make his imperial debut in a late-March update.