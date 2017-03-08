RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Wolfheinrich


Persona 5 Trailer Gaily Colorful

Persona5-Western-Animation-Trailer-1

Persona5-Western-Animation-Trailer-2

Persona5-Western-Animation-Trailer-3

Another trailer has emerged to promote the upcoming western release of Persona 5, sure to be informative for those who have not been playing the Japanese version and no doubt causing some to once again bring up the usual bugbear of its “horrendous” western voice-acting.

The trailer, which reveals a myriad of the game’s animated cut-scenes:

Westerners can expect Persona 5 to arrive on April 4th for the PS4 and PS3.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    04:18 08/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The girls are so sexy, like you would want to play just to see the other girls routes too. Another great Persona game, maybe one day on PC.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Shizuku 3D CG AV
    Chinese Martial Artists “Pathetically Unskilled”
    Pantsu-Battler Pan Pan “Lets You Play As Pantsu!”
    China Menaced by Exploding Watermelons
    Hagane7728
    Walkies with Enako
    British vs Japanese Schoolgirl Gallery
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m Hot”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments