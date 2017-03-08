Persona 5 Trailer Gaily Colorful

Another trailer has emerged to promote the upcoming western release of Persona 5, sure to be informative for those who have not been playing the Japanese version and no doubt causing some to once again bring up the usual bugbear of its “horrendous” western voice-acting.

The trailer, which reveals a myriad of the game’s animated cut-scenes:

Westerners can expect Persona 5 to arrive on April 4th for the PS4 and PS3.