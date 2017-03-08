Naughty Miss Tabby Maid Ero-Figure
Mar 8, 2017
A new entry into the Peach Maid figure series has arrived in the form of “Miss Tabby”, depicting the cute maid girl in a state of distress as her cute kittens run amok – buyers can witness Miss Tabby in her full nude glory come August.
A little bit of sadness overcomes me, I really wanted to see her nipples. But the figure it's great, it seems the kittens are responsible for her sudden undressing.