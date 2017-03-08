Kemono Friends Invades Skyrim
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 8, 2017 04:11 JST
- Tags: Bethesda, Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, Mods, Otaku, PC Gaming
One dedicated individual has inserted Serval from Kemono Friends into the now not so legendarily buggy Skyrim, naturally causing demands for more, and with fans predictably hoping that interactions of an “intimate” variety will be possible in such a mod.
The lovely Serval from Kemono Friends in the brutal lands of Skyrim, with more animal companions to hopefully come:
While Skyrim is no stranger to anime-centric mods, some may be more surprised at the fact that people are still adding to the ancient title…
is'nt this just a Tera online model ?
Looks like the Elin mod
This is great, making it more "intimate" would definitely make it a plus. I have already checked the Oblivion mods, maybe I didn't look hard enough, but mods that include this kind of things are rare.