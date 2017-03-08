Kemono Friends Invades Skyrim

One dedicated individual has inserted Serval from Kemono Friends into the now not so legendarily buggy Skyrim, naturally causing demands for more, and with fans predictably hoping that interactions of an “intimate” variety will be possible in such a mod.

The lovely Serval from Kemono Friends in the brutal lands of Skyrim, with more animal companions to hopefully come:

While Skyrim is no stranger to anime-centric mods, some may be more surprised at the fact that people are still adding to the ancient title…