Kemono Friends Immensely Steamy
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 8, 2017 17:28 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Comedy, Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, Moe, Onsen, Yaoyorozu
The ravenously popular Kemono Friends has lead its cute animal girls to someplace rather chilly, offering some hot spring bathing to give the series some much needed service (albeit only for a brief moment) – though some are uncertain as to whether an extended bathing scene would actually be decent given the near sub-MMD quality of the show’s 3D CG…
Omake: