BBC: “Anime & Manga Promotes Pedophilia”

Takeshi Nogami, character creator of Girls Und Panzer, recently shared his thoughts on Twitter regarding a 3-hour interview he had with BBC reporter Stacey Dooley for a documentary on Japan's sex workers – with the reporter attempting to push a feminist agenda whilst condemning anime and manga for "promoting pedophilia".

According to Nogami on Twitter, the interview essentially devolved into an argument about “human desire”, with Nogami believing that all humans have “forbidden desires” – while the truly righteous Dooley instead maintaining that humans have no such desires whatsoever and instead are corrupted into desiring them by “sinful” content like pedophilia and gore.

During the interview, Nogami brought up the UK’s situation with poverty (by some measures “23% of the population” is in poverty or faces it) but was ignored entirely so that Dooley could instead state how she believes all fiction potentially sexualizing minors should be banned, and came off as a person who only “wants to jail lolicon content creators”.

Girls Und Panzer and Yuyushiki were cited as examples in the documentary that would qualify for a ban; the full documentary was soon removed from YouTube but is currently still available on Dailymotion; Takeshi Nogami's interview was omitted in its entirety.

All of Nogami’s Twitter statements regarding his interview, as translated by one dedicated individual:

“I was interviewed by this lady at my workplace. One-on-one Q&A session for three hours.” “Through that, I realized one most important thing. I was thinking about releasing it online as manga, but…The core difference between this interviewer and myself was the attitude towards human beings. My position is ‘all human beings have dirty desires. Isn’t it better to be vented appropriately?’” “On the contrary, Ms Susie stated this. ‘All human beings are naturally innocent and have no dirty desires, and reading media depicting erotic, pedophilic, and gore contents will affect them to be corrupted.” “Then I realized. So, the definition of human being or ‘operating system’ is different. After the three hour long interview, this realization was the most productive experience, I think.” “Oh, on top of that, she said, with the look of a hitman from Black Lagoon, ‘My desire is to put all pedophiles and ones who produce pedophilic media into jail.’ “Ah, ‘justice’ is kinda scary when it infects people. Isn’t trying to substitute everything into the subject of that sentence? It’s been two times where I was interviewed like this. She ignored me when I said, ‘Don’t look at us to turn away from your problem within the UK.’” “During the interview, we touched upon ways that we can tackle the child abuse issues in the Commonwealth world. She said, ‘banning all fiction like this!.’” “I suggested, ‘Well, solve poverty first. Legalizing fiction that has no victims will lower the crime rate.’” “She seemed like she didn’t get the idea. It seems her view is a common one throughout the Commonwealth countries. That’s why you can get arrested for having a porn comic in Canada. So objection in words might not help much. It might be better to foster young, enthusiastic comrades within them.” “Ms. Susie asked me, with formal voice, ‘Why don’t you Japanese people follow what the UK does?’” “‘So I answered, ‘Why don’t you British people follow Japan, since we’re more civilized, and have a lower crime rate than the UK.?’”

While Nogami regretted that the interview went in such a direction, he believed that his opinions would be misrepresented in order to draw attention away from the UK's own high rate of sex-crimes (the 13th highest in the world compared to Japan being number 54).