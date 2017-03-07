Fans have been depressed with the arrival of To Love-Ru Darkness and its concluding manga release, offering up one last bit of nipple-sucking service before surprisingly deciding to hook Rito up with (only) one actual female in the series despite every other girl insisting on the “harem” route – which many may regard as a significant step up from the previous manga…

Those desperately desiring more To Love-Ru however need not worry as it has been announced that bonus chapters will be arriving in May and June along with an OVA, 10th anniversary book, a life-sized Lala statue and (supposedly) an entire new project:

The final chapter:

Omake: