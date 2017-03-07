RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Looking Glass




    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    5 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    06:27 07/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So who did he end up with? Lala or Haruna? Well, Lala's pics showing To Love-Ru it's still good.

    Reply to Manuel
    Avatar of Shittin' Circles Around You Bitches Since 1988
    Comment by Shittin' Circles Around You Bitches Since 1988
    05:54 07/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    How is this still a viable series? *shudders*

    Reply to Shittin’ Circles Around You Bitches Since 1988
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:21 07/03/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Because it's sexual unlike other harem series

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:21 07/03/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Just to be clear, I'm not the loser posting spam above. I was gonna ignore your comment the first time I read it, but since you've posted it twice here goes. IP addresses can be faked. Many ISPs use dynamic IP addresses anyway, they can still be tracked but it makes it harder. IF you want to track MR Anonymous, you will likely need to do a combination of things- fingerprint him using html5 canvas or use a traditional cookie. If the ISP doesn't use dynamic IP addresses then yes you might be able to use the IP address- that's assuming he isn't using a proxy/ TOR or a VPN. However it is incredibly easy to fake an IP address. There are bound to be other ways to track him, each with their own pros and cons but you get my point. The mighty IP is not as mighty as you think.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:38 07/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know who won't miss this series? Stacey Dooley.

    All anime and manga child pornography in her eyes.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Gundam Tekketsu no Orphans Classic Mecha Mayhem
    Good Smile Company Celebrates 10 Years of Nendoroids
    Top 10 Video Game Worlds You’d Want to Live In
    America’s Top 30 Anime Classics, According to the Japanese
    Kaisenn
    PaperChild
    Vipper Nude Face Challenge
    The Queen Cosplay by Miyuko Most Regal


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments