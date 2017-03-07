Oideyo! Shiritsu Yarimari Gakuen Sexually Educational
- Date: Mar 7, 2017 05:45 JST
Naughty schoolgirls have continued to run rampant in the 2nd episode of ero-anime Oideyo! Shiritsu Yarimari Gakuen, receiving positive acclaim from the easily satiated H-loving crowd but causing some to be disappointed at the series for reusing footage from the previous episode…
Omake:
The slutty schoolgirls of Oideyo! Shiritsu Yarimari Gakuen’s 2nd episode can be brought home now.
The girls have nice tits, and there's also a couple of good scenes like omake 1 and 6.
The art quality is really good though and it seems like it's quite nice. Well I guess it doesn't make sense that the ones studying magic are actually weaker.
