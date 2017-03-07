Fate/Stay Night Frames Fatefully Stylish
Mar 7, 2017
Ikebukuro eye-wear maker Eyemirror have latched onto the popularity of the Fate/stay night series in an attempt to sell some special glasses; coming in both Archer and Saber variants, myopic otaku may find themselves unable to resist purchasing (at least 5 each of) them to further build their gargantuan collections.
The stylish frames, which also come with a cleaning cloth adorned with original art and a branded case:
Fate/stay night fans can look forward to purchasing a pair for ¥14,000 come March 25th.