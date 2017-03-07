RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Wolfheinrich


Fate/Stay Night Frames Fatefully Stylish

Fatestaynight-Frames-1

Ikebukuro eye-wear maker Eyemirror have latched onto the popularity of the Fate/stay night series in an attempt to sell some special glasses; coming in both Archer and Saber variants, myopic otaku may find themselves unable to resist purchasing (at least 5 each of) them to further build their gargantuan collections.

The stylish frames, which also come with a cleaning cloth adorned with original art and a branded case:

Fatestaynight-Frames-1

Fatestaynight-Frames-2

Fatestaynight-Frames-3

Fatestaynight-Frames-5

Fatestaynight-Frames-4

Fatestaynight-Frames-6

Fatestaynight-Frames-8

Fatestaynight-Frames-7

Fatestaynight-Frames-9

Fatestaynight-Frames-10

Fatestaynight-Frames-11

Fatestaynight-Frames-12

Fatestaynight-Frames-14

Fatestaynight-Frames-13

Fatestaynight-Frames-15

Fate/stay night fans can look forward to purchasing a pair for ¥14,000 come March 25th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sora no Method Overflowing with Emotion
    Ika Musume Not So Appealing in 3D, Even Nude…
    To Love-Ru Ero-Betrayal
    Mother & Son Incest Game “Do Your Mom For Money”
    Bare Bottomed Idol Gallery
    Enchanting Ahri Cosplay Marvelously Magical
    Soul Calibur IV Underwear Gallery
    Onsen Idol Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments