Berserk 2017 Recap Video Surfaces

A re-cap for the recently concluded 2017 Berserk anime has emerged online, sure to hype up those desperately awaiting the upcoming new season, while more negative viewers are hoping that the animation and MMD-tier 3D CG will at least be improved upon to some degree…

The re-cap, along with all its guro and drama:

The next chapter in the new Berserk 2017 anime will debut on April 7th.