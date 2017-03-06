RSSChannel

Guilty Crown’s Yuzuriha Inori (who is also a mascot of sorts for Japanese pop music duo EGOIST) has obtained a tribute from established cosplayer Elye, resonating well with the anime fans who are obsessed with outlandish hair colors and receiving praise for being able to effectively pull off such a trait as well.

Elye’s excessively pink cosplay:

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-1

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-2

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-3

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-4

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-5

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-6

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-7

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-8

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-9

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-10

Immensely-Pink-YuzurihaInori-Cosplay-by-Elye-11



