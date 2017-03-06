Yuzuriha Inori Cosplay by Elye Extravagantly Pink
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Mar 6, 2017 01:59 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Ely, Guilty Crown, Image Gallery, Zettai Ryouiki
Guilty Crown’s Yuzuriha Inori (who is also a mascot of sorts for Japanese pop music duo EGOIST) has obtained a tribute from established cosplayer Elye, resonating well with the anime fans who are obsessed with outlandish hair colors and receiving praise for being able to effectively pull off such a trait as well.
Elye’s excessively pink cosplay: