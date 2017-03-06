One energetic idol has somehow secured first place on this ranking which seeks to determine the anime characters with the most memorable catchphrases, an unsurprising result considering the popularity of the series she hails from even if various repetitive shonen classics were the more obvious contenders.

The ranking:



1. “Nico Nico Ni!” – Nico Yazawa (Love Live!)

2. “Yare Yare Daze” – Jotarou Kujo (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

3. “Yo Kudou!” – Heiji Hattori (Detective Conan)

4. “I’m Gonna Become King of the Pirates!” – Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

5. “You Are Already Dead” – Kenshiro (Hokuto no Ken)

6. “Dattebayo!” – Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

7. “There is Always One Truth” – Conan Edogawa (Detective Conan)

8. “If You Oppose Me, I Will Kill You no Matter Who You Are.” – Seijuuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)

9. “Not Good Enough” – Ryouma Echizen (The Prince of Tennis)

10. “In The Name of The Moon, I Will Punish You!” – Sailor Moon (Sailor Moon)