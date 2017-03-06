RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Jappydolls


GhostintheShell-Movie-BehindtheScenes-1

GhostintheShell-Movie-BehindtheScenes-2

GhostintheShell-Movie-BehindtheScenes-3

Former Mythbuster Adam Savage has visited the Weta Workshop in New Zealand to get a look at the various robo-geisha props used throughout the highly controversial Ghost in the Shell movie, bound to at least prove fascinating for even those still upset at the movie’s casting of non-Asian actors and general divorcedness from the source material.

The 13-minutes of behind-the-scenes footage:

The Ghost in the Shell movie will premier March 31st.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    VOCA-ON!
    Mrs Wide Open: “I Have Sex with Grandpa for $1000 a Time”
    Lucky Star Washinomiya New Years Festival
    Psycho-Pass 2 Revealed
    Gorgeously Extravagant Sakuya Izayoi Cosplay by Ely
    Kuroneko Nekomimi Bikini Cosplay Rife with Allure
    2D vs 3D Gallery
    Yaya Cosplay by Nyako Unbreakably Sweet


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments