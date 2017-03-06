Ghost in the Shell Movie Behind-the-Scenes Emerge
- Date: Mar 6, 2017 02:04 JST
Former Mythbuster Adam Savage has visited the Weta Workshop in New Zealand to get a look at the various robo-geisha props used throughout the highly controversial Ghost in the Shell movie, bound to at least prove fascinating for even those still upset at the movie’s casting of non-Asian actors and general divorcedness from the source material.
The 13-minutes of behind-the-scenes footage:
The Ghost in the Shell movie will premier March 31st.