Exile Election “Another Forced Murder Game”

Nippon Ichi have now dabbled in the concept of “forcing strangers to kill each other” with their new game “Exile Election“, which tasks characters with murdering each other whilst trapped in an amusement park – bound to leave many unimpressed since the idea has now become so much more common.

The first official and unsurprisingly bloody trailer for Exile Election:

Details regarding how the game will be played have unfortunately been scarce; Exile Election will arrive on PS4 and Vita on April 27th.