Top 10 Most Tweeted Winter Anime of 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 5, 2017 08:36 JST
- Tags: Gintama, Granblue Fantasy, Kemono Friends, Precure, Rankings, Twitter, Winter
Statistics-mongering websites have revealed the anime that have been most tweeted about for the current winter season, with one particular series starring a myriad of animal girls continuing to maintain its popularity even as numerous anime fans are perplexed as to why.
2. Gintama
3. Granblue Fantasy The Animation
5. KonoSuba 2
6. Youjo Senki
7. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon
9. Bang Dream!
