Top 10 Most Tweeted Winter Anime of 2017

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-3

Statistics-mongering websites have revealed the anime that have been most tweeted about for the current winter season, with one particular series starring a myriad of animal girls continuing to maintain its popularity even as numerous anime fans are perplexed as to why.

The ranking:


1. Kemono Friends

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-1

2. Gintama

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-2

3. Granblue Fantasy The Animation

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-3

4. Kirakira PreCure a la Mode

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-4

5. KonoSuba 2

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-5

6. Youjo Senki

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-6

7. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-7

8. Kuzu no Honkai

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-8

9. Bang Dream!

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-9

10. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Winter-Anime-2017-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    09:23 05/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Tanoshii!!!

    Sugoi!!!

