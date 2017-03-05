Top 10 Most Tweeted Winter Anime of 2017

Statistics-mongering websites have revealed the anime that have been most tweeted about for the current winter season, with one particular series starring a myriad of animal girls continuing to maintain its popularity even as numerous anime fans are perplexed as to why.

The ranking:



1. Kemono Friends

2. Gintama

3. Granblue Fantasy The Animation

4. Kirakira PreCure a la Mode

5. KonoSuba 2

6. Youjo Senki

7. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

8. Kuzu no Honkai

9. Bang Dream!

10. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka