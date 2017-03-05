Patchouli Knowledge Ero-MMD Highly Intimate
Patchouli Knowledge has revealed an interest in something other than magical tomes through this thrilling ero-MMD animation, which depicts the busty recluse performing what some have described to be “lap-sitting” and bound to have viewers wishing that such a thing would be performed on their own laps by the attractive 2D woman.
Parchy + slim body and normal boobs? wtf is heresy