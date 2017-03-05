Serious spy anime Joker Game has revealed all the stylish suits that the actors of its upcoming stage play will be donning, with all the established males on display bound to have fujoshi (and possibly even hardcore fans) drooling…

The stage play outfits in comparison to their 2D counterparts:

The Joker Game stage play will be performed at the Zepp Blue Theater Roppongi in Tokyo from May 4th to May 7th; advance tickets go on sale on April 10th.