The 20th money-grubbing movie of the Pokemon franchise has remade the first few episodes of the anime, explaining how Ash and his legendary Pikachu first met and bound to be ill-received by fans as a lazy attempt to rehash an old story that every die-hard fan likely already knows about since their first indoctrination into the cult of the pocket monster.

The official Pokemon the Movie 20: I Choose You! trailer:

A rather bizarre CM for Pokemon Sun and Moon was also released featuring gold-medal sprinter Usain Bolt:

The film will also possess another smaller original story where Ash and his trusty companion seek out a legendary Pokemon; the film will debut on July 15th.



