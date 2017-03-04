RSSChannel

Gun Gun Pixies PV Crams In Seiyuu

GunGunPixies-Seiyuu-PV-1

GunGunPixies-Seiyuu-PV-2

GunGunPixies-Seiyuu-PV-3

A wealth of footage for tiny invader title Gun Gun Pixies has featured some of the game’s seiyuu as they give it a try, providing insight into the premise and plot for those too lazy to simply look up the information themselves – whilst possibly enchanting some by way of the seiyuu’s charm.

10-minutes worth of crevice-crawling gameplay has been unleashed:

Those itching to wedge themselves into places they aren’t meant to can anticipate the release of Gun Gun Pixies on April 27th for the Vita.



