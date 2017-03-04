Finland’s Mascot Stars in Horrifying Anime

Japan’s mascot trend has caused the Embassy of Finland located in Tokyo to release an animated short featuring their personal mascot “Fin-tan”, voiced by Saori Hayami (perhaps best known for her role as Ore no Imouto’s Aragaki Ayase) and already criticized by some for its horrifying art-style (although at least she won out over Spurdo Spärde…).

The animated short:

The animated short was created to commemorate Finland’s 100th anniversary of its independence, as well as to raise awareness of the country amongst the Japanese (a goal that the embassy was previously attempting to achieve with its witchy Twitter antics) – additional episodes are planned for later this year.