Depraved Castle Prison Brutally Hardcore

Valkyria has pushed out yet another highly perverse visual novel entitled “Depraved Castle Prison“, featuring an abundance of the usual rape content present in many eroge and sure to be showered with praise all the same.

Depraved Castle Prison follows the tale of a weak slime monster who succeeded in taking over the body of a hero who slayed the notorious “demon lord” and has now used it to violate innocent women; with “slime” likely to be regarded by some as an accurate label for those reveling in such a twisted fantasy.

The pitiable women of the fully-voiced Depraved Castle Prison can be vigorously abused by players now.