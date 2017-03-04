Bespectacled Hakurei Reimu Cosplay Holy Indeed
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Mar 4, 2017 19:44 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Hakurei Reimu, Image Gallery, Megane, Miko, Pettanko, Touhou
The eyesight of Touhou’s adored shrine maiden Hakurei Reimu has apparently weakened over the years as demonstrated by this bespectacled cosplay, which will probably generate a great deal of positive acclaim for its sophisticated allure and moderately low-cut attire.
"Reimu, if you don't stop that you'll go blind!"
"Can I do it until I need glasses?"