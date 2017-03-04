RSSChannel

The Sankaku App is now at 1.6 on iOS, featuring a variety of bug fixes and minor enhancements along with the addition of post uploading and personalised recommendations.

Post uploading works as on the site and Android app (and of course is intended to be bound by the same guidelines – posts require moderator approval and should be properly tagged non-duplicates), as do the personalised recommendations visible for each user.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

Apple censorship can be bypassed by turning off content filters in the account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

The Android app’s various editions are as ever available for non-Apple users.

