The oft-dreaded live action adaptation has gotten the spotlight in this latest list, displaying the upcoming releases that voters are most excited for and proving that the popularity of one particularly long-running series has yet to die down.

The ranking:



1. Gintama

2. Sangatsu no Lion

3. Haruchika

4. Tokyo Ghoul

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

6. Fullmetal Alchemist

7. Hyouka

8. Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan

9. P and JK

10. Peach Girl