Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-5

The oft-dreaded live action adaptation has gotten the spotlight in this latest list, displaying the upcoming releases that voters are most excited for and proving that the popularity of one particularly long-running series has yet to die down.

The ranking:


1. Gintama

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-1

2. Sangatsu no Lion

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-2

3. Haruchika

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-3

4. Tokyo Ghoul

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-4

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-5

6. Fullmetal Alchemist

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-6

7. Hyouka

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-7

8. Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-8

9. P and JK

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-9

10. Peach Girl

Top10-Most-Anticipated-LiveAction-Adaptations-2017-10



